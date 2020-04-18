YMCA expands free meal program for youth

The Erie YMCA is expanding it’s grab and go curbside dinner meal program.

The YMCA currently serves at the downtown YMCA on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

As of next week they will begin to serve meals on Tuesdays and Thursdays at the Harborcreek YMCA.

Organizers said the curbside pickup is aimed at helping families who are struggling during this pandemic.

“According to the Erie County Department of Health, one in five children in Erie county live with food insecurity, and food insecurity is not isolated to the inner city. We know that there is just as much food insecurity in Erie county as what we would consider the urban core, said Tammy Roche from the YMCA of Greater Erie.

The meals are for children ages two to eighteen.