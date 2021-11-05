YMCA holds Health & Wellness Fair for local seniors

The YMCA of Greater Erie hosted a free Health and Wellness Fair for surrounding communities on Friday.

Almost 50 vendors offered health screenings and flu shots, along with information on healthy living, medical supplies and more.

Throughout the morning, one vender tallied at least 175 people in attendance.

Gretchen Scavella, the senior coordinator, said this fair is a great asset to helping seniors know what resources are in the community.

“I have to say that people were so happy to be out and about,” Scavella said. “People were so happy with how friendly and informative that the vendors were that they go, ‘Are you going to have this again next year?’ and we said, ‘Yes, we will have it again next year.'”

In the spring, the YMCA will hold senior assessments to help seniors with strength, balance and flexibility.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists.