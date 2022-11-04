The YMCA at Glenwood is hosting its annual free Senior Health & Wellness Fair for surrounding communities.

The fair is usually held at the eastside YMCA but with the gymnasium being redone it was moved to the Glenwood YMCA.

Vendors at the fair included health insurance agencies, Meals on Wheels programs and home care providers.

With so many vendors, it gives seniors the opportunity to learn about the various services throughout the county.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

“It’s so important for them to have these options and be able to see all these different things. At the Y, we have such a big senior program, and it’s social, it’s active, and this is just another component of that,” said Karen McClellan, volunteer/community coordinator, eastside YMCA.

McClellan said a bus from the eastside YMCA dropped off more than a dozen seniors.