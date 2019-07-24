YMCA Kids Club held annual Kids Camp Art Show

Erie youth are displaying their masterpieces for the community to purchase and help a good cause.

The YMCA’s Kids Club works on different art projects throughout the year. Each of the pieces are on sale for five dollars with the proceeds going towards funding the Kids Club at the John E. Horan Garden Apartments.

Organizers said finding their passion for art and creativity early in life is important.

“It just helps create a whole individual. I think people are born to be creative and they just need to find their outlet,” said Angela Howell, Art Teacher and Theater Director.

More than 100 pieces of art can be seen at the downtown YMCA until July 29.