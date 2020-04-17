YMCA of Greater Erie expanding free meal program

The YMCA of Greater Erie is expanding its grab and go curbside dinner meal program.

They currently serve free meals on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at the Downtown YMCA. Next week, they will begin to serve meals on Tuesdays and Thursdays at the Harborcreek YMCA. Organizers say the curbside pick up is aimed at helping families struggling during the pandemic. They serve about 600 meals a week.

“According to the Erie County Department of Health, one in five children live with food insecurity and food insecurity is not isolated to the inner city. We know that there is just as much food insecurity in Erie County as what we would consider the urban core.” said Tammy Roche.

The meals are for children ages 2 to 18. There is no fee for income requirements. You don’t need to be a YMCA member. The pick up times are from 3:30 p.m to 5:30 p.m.