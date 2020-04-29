YMCA of Greater Erie giving back to Erie community

One area gym is taking this time to give back to the community.

Members that are part of the YMCA of Greater Erie were given a few different options when it came to their monthly fee for April and May. They could either decide to put their membership on hold or using the membership dues as a donation or partial donation to the work of the YMCA COVID-19 efforts. This includes emergency child care and food services.

“Our members recognize the charitable mission of the YMCA that we have seen as more than a gym and I think that’s really apparent now,” said Tammy Roche of the YMCA of Greater Erie. “We are here, we show up and you see us in a lot of different ways that maybe you didn’t expect and so, we feel really proud that are members see the connection to the community and see how important the Y is to Erie.”

Roche explained about 45% of members chose the donate option.