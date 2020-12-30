YMCA of Greater Erie holds final food distribution of 2020

This afternoon, the YMCA of Greater Erie held is final food distribution of the year.

They started doing this back in May to help families struggling during the pandemic.

Vehicles drive up, and they are given free milk, fruits, vegetables, and a box filled with several meals.

The MCA holds these at their downtown and east side location on Nagle road.

“Its very nice to be able to help people at the YMCA. People may be laid off from their jo,b and not be able to get as much income as previously. So to just be able to give them an opportunity to get some free food, this might be able to help their income a little bit,” said Jessica Gdanetz, YMCA food coordinator.

The YMCA of Greater Erie will resume food distributions after the new year. They usually give out about 100 boxes per location .