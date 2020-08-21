YMCA of Greater Erie hosts drive-by BBQ part of their 160th birthday celebrations

The YMCA is celebrating its 160th birthday by giving back.

The YMCA of Greater Erie held a drive by BBQ for volunteers and donors tonight.

A celebratory picnic usually takes place on Erie Gives Day, but COVID-19 restrictions changed the format of the event.

The CEO says it feels good to give back to those who help the YMCA serve the Erie community.

“We’re blessed and proud to be part of this community. Hopefully, we’ve changed this community in a positive way and change people’s lives for the past 160 years.” said Gerry Vandemerwe.

The YMCA will host more events to celebrate the milestone birthday later this year.