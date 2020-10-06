YMCA of Greater Erie joins the Strong Wellness Challenge

The YMCA of Greater Erie is joining over 100 other YMCA branches across the nation for the Strong Wellness Challenge.

The challenge is free for anyone in the community who wants to participate, and a YMCA membership is not required.

Beginning on October 19th, registered participants will receive text messages or emails for six weeks that include workouts, challenges, motivation and more.

The challenge is designed to focus on physical health and on developing mental health.

“It’s really designed to motivate us to get us moving, but also to help us as we progress through the six weeks concentrate on things like sleep, reducing stress, or incorporating play into our day,” said Tammy Roche, Vice President of the YMCA of Greater Erie.

Click here to register for the challenge.