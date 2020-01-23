YMCA of Greater Erie to extend helping hand to displaced Erie Coke workers

The YMCA of Greater Erie will be extending a helping hand to the workers displaced by the closing of Erie, this according to a news release from the YMCA.

According to Gerry Vandemerwe, the CEO of the YMCA of Greater Erie, Erie Coke workers will receive one free month of membership and at conclusion of the free month, they will be extended a scholarship based on their household circumstances.

“Perhaps its job loss, an extended illness, divorce- or any number of unforeseen situations that an organization like the Y is most needed. It’s in these most stressful times that the Y can be most helpful in filling the gaps until they are back on their feet.” Vandemerwe said.

According to the news release, the Y’s Financial Assistance Program is funded through generous contributions to the Y’s Annual Campaign and the Y returns more than $1 million annually in scholarships and free programs and services back to the community.