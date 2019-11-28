YMCA Teen Center offers Thanksgiving breakfast

Not everyone wanted to wait until dinner for Thanksgiving to begin.

Early this morning, the YMCA Teen Center opened the food and fun bus to serve a Thanksgiving breakfast. The center got donations from a number of area businesses and offered breakfast free of charge for anyone who stopped by.

“We decided to have an event like the Thanksgiving Breakfast so the Teen Center put together the Thanksgiving Breakfast, the YMCA supports it 100 percent it’s just a good time” said Joey Evans.

The Teen Center offers a free after school program from 3:00pm-8:30pm Monday through Friday