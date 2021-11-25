YMCA Teen Center serves free breakfast meals for Thanksgiving

Hot breakfast meals were handed out early Thursday morning at the Downtown YMCA.

Teens from the YMCA Teen Center handed out 60 meals to the community, filled with a hot breakfast burrito and mini muffins.

With in the first 15 minutes, 60 meals were given out.

Program director Joey Evans said seeing the teens give back to the community is an amazing sight to see, especially during the holidays.

“Being able to provide the opportunity for them to serve others and let them know what it looks like to,” said Evans. “It feels like the give back to the community and just watching the enjoyment that they get is awesome like you can’t understand unless you’re doing it you know.”

Evans said volunteers were making more since all 60 meals were handed out so quickly.

