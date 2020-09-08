YMCA resumes produce distribution

The YMCA of Greater Erie will resume offering free fresh produce during the Y’s regularly scheduled meal distribution for children.

The YMCA will temporarily resume offering the produce through a partnership with the USDA due to an extension of additional grant funds.

One box is offered per family on a first-come, first-serve basis. If carpooling, an adult from each family must be in the car. Income requirement and Y membership are not required.

Downtown Y: 31 West 10th Street, Fridays, 3:30– produce Meal distribution, Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, 3:30-5:30 p.m.

Eastside Y: 2101 Nagle Road, Fridays- 3:30 p.m. – produce Meal distribution Tuesdays, Thursdays, 3:30-5:30 p.m.



Service will be offered on Friday, Sept. 11 & Friday, Sept. 18.