YMCA to resume in-person youth outdoor sports & swimming lessons

The YMCA of Greater Erie has been reopening its physical locations and reintroducing programs since Erie County was moved into the Green Phase of reopening in June.

Reintroducing in-person youth sports and semi-private and private swimming lessons, following health and safety guidelines provided by YMCA of the USA and local, state and CDC officials, are included in the Y’s next phase of reopening.

Youth outdoor soccer will be played at the Y’s Eastside, County and Glenwood Park locations beginning Saturday, Oct. 3 following a practice and game format that allows for two-three practices only, two-three weeks of a mini-practice followed immediately by a game and then four more games (a minimum of 6 games are guaranteed).



“Participants and coaches will follow ‘Return to Play’ health and safety guidelines that include temperature checks, minimized physical contact between players and coaches, masking, reduction in shared equipment, and avoiding large groups/lines of players,” said Selena Foulk, Youth & Adult Sports Program Director for the YMCA of Greater Erie. “We’ve seen the return of school sports and many YMCAs throughout the country have successfully reintroduced in-person sports while reducing the spread of COVID-19.”



Cost is $5 for Y members and $58 for non-members. Registration is required by Sept. 26.



Also, the Y will reintroduce semi-private and private swimming lessons for children 3 and up at their Glenwood and Eastside locations beginning the week of Sept. 14 for YMCA members only.



“Instructors will be in or out of the water based on individual needs,” said Kelly Austin, Aquatics Program Director for the YMCA of Greater Erie. “We feel that we can safely reintroduce swimming lessons adhering to health and safety guidelines from YMCA of the USA and the CDC. This includes the disinfecting of equipment such as flotation devices, staggering class times, and additional technical training for instructors.”



Classes will include four, 30-minute lessons and on-going registration. Session days and times are available based on pool capacity and instructor availability. Cost is $53 per participant (one on-one) or $45 per participant (two-on-one) and limited to two participants from the same household.

The YMCA says it plans to add additional swim lesson sessions in October.

To register, call (814) 452-3261 or register online at ymcaerie.org.