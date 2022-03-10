(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — YMCAs across the United States have expressed solidarity and concern for the young people, families and communities impacted by the crisis in Ukraine.

A joint effort has begun with YMCA of the USA’s World Service Campaign. The campaign is working in coordination with YMCA Ukraine, YMCA Europe and the World YMCA to help people and communities who are impacted by the Ukraine and Russia conflict.

YMCA Europe has already allocated emergency funds to the YMCA locations in Romania, Moldova and Ukraine. This is done in support of the emergency services they are providing to refugees that are fleeing Ukraine and internally displaced people inside Ukraine.

Financial contributions can be made safely through YUSA and will provide:

Emergency support, including food, clothing, housing, transportation, and psychosocial counseling for Ukrainian refugees and internally displaced

People (including Y staff and volunteers) in Romania, Moldova, Slovakia, Poland, Hungary and the Czech Republic.

Support for the Ukraine YMCA response efforts in the country if/when the situation permits.

Coordination of regional response efforts and local, national and regional partnerships.

Support to re-establish long-term peace and reconciliation, cooperation and youth programs between Ukraine, Russia and Belarus

Closer to home, the First Ukrainian Pentecostal Church is collecting goods such as food, clothing, medical and hygiene items.

These items can be dropped off on Wednesdays and Saturdays from 3 to 6 p.m. The church is located at 820 West 20th Street in Erie.