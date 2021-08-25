YMCA’s swimming at Rodger Young Park closing early due to lack of funds

The YMCA of Greater Erie will not continue to operate the final days of the summer youth’s recreational swimming opportunity at Rodger Young Park.

This comes after Erie’s YMCA funds came to an end, since the opportunity is granted through the City of Erie.

Tammy Roche, the vice president of the YMCA of Greater Erie, says she understands if families feel frustrated about the closure.

“That is disappointing to us as well, because we’re always having so much fun with the kids,” Roche said. “But the only way we would be able to continue to keep that pool open is if there was additional funding available to pay for the operations.”

Roche says she’s confident more funds will be available next year to extend the pool opening at Rodger Young Park.

