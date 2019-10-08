Yom Kippur begins today

Yom Kippur, also known as the Day of Atonement, begins today.

Yom Kippur is the holiest day of the year in Judaism with central themes of atonement and repentance.

Jews traditionally observe this holy day with an approximate 25-hour period of fasting and intensive prayer. They often spend most of the day in synagogue services.

“It is a day of self reflection, a day of introspection, a day of asking god for forgiveness. We’ll spend an entire day in prayer and fasting,” said Rabbi Robert Morais, Temple Anshe Hesed.

Yom Kippur ends tomorrow evening at sundown with a Break the Fast meal.