With colder temperatures this time of year, people tend to spend more time inside. However for some, this can lead to dangerous situations involving domestic violence.

If you are someone who has become a victim of domestic violence, you are not alone.

According to representatives from SafeNet, a domestic violence agency, they have provided shelter for more than 900 adults this year, almost double from last year. Representatives reported less than 500 in 2021.

“Things tend to get busier after the holidays. People tend to stay put, but this year it’s been different. People have been calling even before the holidays leaving during the holidays. Generally, Christmas Day is usually quiet. Christmas Day wasn’t even quite this year,” said Robin Young of SafeNet.

According to City of Erie Police, from Dec. 1 to Dec. 28 they responded to more than 400 calls for domestic disturbances. Not all of the calls result in cases; however, so far they have issued 35 reports this month.

Young from SafeNet said it’s important for individuals to be aware of the warning signs of an abusive relationship before violence occurs.

“If they control everything in your life. Control all the money, sometimes they even control the television movies they watch they just want to control everything. They control where you go. What you wear. Whether you wear make-up. Those types of things you could potentially be in a relationship that has domestic violence,” Young continued.

If a relationship becomes violent young says there are several hotlines you can reach out to including a number for the crime victim center, The crisis intervention hotline and SafeNet for shelter services.

One representative from the Crime Victim Center said their staff are trained to help individuals navigate the court system and seek justice.

“If somebody is a victim regardless of the crime, we can go through the court system with them and help walk them through that because that alone can be very stressful so it’s kind of nice having somebody there just to kind of explain everything and get through that process,” said Jamie Stoeger, co-assistant director, Crime Victim Center.

Stoeger said it’s important for people to reach out to local services

“We’re really lucky there are a lot of counties that don’t have access to what people here have access to so it’s good to know that if you are going through something regardless of what it is you can go to one place, and we can get you where you need to be,” Stoeger continued.

If you or anyone you know is a victim of domestic violence call the toll-free hotline at: (814) 454-8161.