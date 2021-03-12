You can find the Girl Scout Cookie Bus around town today

Later this afternoon, the Girls Scouts will be traveling around the area selling their famous Girl Scout cookies in their cookie bus.

Fontaine Glenn was live in the newsroom with a preview of where you can find the bus.

The cookie bus will be making their first stop at the Jet 24/Fox 66/YourErie.com station, then stopping at the Flo Fabrizio Ice Center, Erie Times-News lot, and finally 12th and Peninsula around 3:30 p.m.

The bus will be full of the 8 famous flavors and will stay at each stop for an hour.

Today is the 109th birthday for Girl Scouts, making it the perfect day to sell some cookies as the campaign ends March 21.

This may be the 7th year doing the cookie bus, but it will be the first year it will be set up as a drive-thru.

