You can help send local veterans to DC by participating in a 5K tomorrow!

Warriors to Washington 5K to take place tomorrow morning on Presque Isle!

The Warriors to Washington 5K raises money for their annual trip to Washington DC, where veterans are provided with an all-expense paid trip to our nation's capital. This year, there will be 15 veterans plus a guest going on the trip.

But, they can use your help tomorrow to help pay for it. You can join in the 5K fun for $30 tonight with pre-registration or you can pay tomorrow morning, $35. All proceeds go to help cover the cost of the trip.

The trip is always the weekend following 9/11. This year, it's 14 to 16 September 2018. Veterans take a bus down to the hotel, and on Saturday morning, they go to the National Archives to see the Constitution of the United States, the National Mall, and get a tour of the Capitol Building. Lunch is provided by UNO's Pizzeria and dinner is at Carmine's Italian Restaurant. Sunday morning, they depart the hotel for Arlington National Cemetery and participate in a Wreath Laying Ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. From there, they head over to the Pentagon for a tour of that and the 9/11 Memorial. Last, they head to Shanksville, PA to see the United Flight 93 Memorial and then head back to Erie.

Additionally, you can also participate in the 5th Annual Warrior 5K. This is a run that raises money for local veterans in need and local veteran non-profits. Part of the proceeds are also donated to the Sgt. Donald Oaks Jr. Memorial Scholarship Fund. This run usually has about 150 runners, with some coming from North Carolina and Florida. The cost for pre-registration is $30 and the cost on the day of the event is $35. This is June 30th at 9am.

