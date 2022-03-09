Gannon University is searching for a donor that could save a young boy’s life.

Jackson, 7, is suffering from a rare autoimmune disorder and is in need of a donor match for a stem cell transplant. A booth was set up at the Waldron Campus Center to see if anyone is a potential match.

The swabbing process is simple and only takes a few minutes. The potential donors information then goes into a registry.

“The registry is not just for Jackson alone, it is for the entirety of the population who is in need of stem cell transplant, whether it’s for cancer, or auto immune disease, or other various disorders that require a stem cell transplant,” said Lindsay Church, Assistant Professor, Gannon University Occupational Therapy Program.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists

According to bethematch.org, every three minutes someone is diagnosed with a blood cancer.