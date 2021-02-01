You will begin to see some changes to downtown Erie streets starting this summer

After two years of waiting, the community will begin to see some changes to downtown Erie streets starting this summer.

Over $5 million is being invested into a Streetscape Master Plan to enhance downtown streets.

The plan is broken into four phases, starting at an area along State Street stretching from 2nd to 12th Streets.

The streetscape plan will take about three years to complete, with work taking place each summer.

John Buchna from the Erie Downtown Partnership says this kind of large investment is needed to improve the downtown area.

“It truly does transform downtown. It’s a great thing, better accommodating sidewalk with different technology and more welcoming with greenery and space, utilization of space, the incorporation of our gateway project at 3rd and State,” said John Buchna, director, Erie Downtown Partnership.

Donors for this plan include the Erie County Gaming Revenue Authority (ECGRA), the Perry Square Alliance, and others — all in an effort to improve downtown Erie.