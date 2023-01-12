ERIE, PA – A storm system will bring soaking rain through the evening then a change to wet snow by Friday Morning. The transition to wet snow will take place near or just after midnight near Erie. The snow could fall steadily for the morning commute. It will be a heavy wet slushy type of snow which will create slick roads. Areas of lake enhanced snow continue near I-90 for the Friday evening commute, too.

Here is a look at expected snow totals through sunset Friday.

Snow through Friday sunset.

For Erie proper, expect a slushy 1-2″ with locally higher amounts possible by sunrise Friday. Snow continues through Friday, with additional snow accumulation likely through the day. The highest amounts will occur near and along the I-90 corridor through Friday. The snow slowly tapers off by Friday night.

Snow will change from heavy wet snow to dry powdery snow through Friday, with the temperatures falling through the day. The temperature will start in the lower 30s early Friday, then fall into the 20s in the afternoon. This will set the stage for a colder than normal weekend, especially Saturday when the high will only be in the mid-20s.

Weekend weather.

Stay tuned to JET24/FOX66 Your Weather Authority for any updates on the forecast.