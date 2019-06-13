Young adults attend week-long Summer JAM orientation

Training young adults in Erie county for the workforce is the goal of the Erie Summer Jam initiative.

This week, people involved in the program got a chance to learn skills that will help them further their careers. These skills include, conflict resolution methods, soft skills, and resume criteria. Participants in Summer Jam have the option to land jobs in the I-T and clinical fields.

“So we’re excited because we have students from Corry, we have students from Harborcreek, we have students from Northeast, we have students from Albion all in the same room learning the same material and working together. And that’s really important for the county as well as GECAC” said Ben Wilson. Summer Jam participants will be starting their jobs next week.