Young Artists Debut Orchestra performs spring concert

St. Luke’s Catholic Church hosted the Young Artists Debut Orchestra spring concert Friday evening.

The show was titled “Strings Bustin’ Out All Over!” was free and open to the public.

The performance featured the works of many famous composers including Brahms.

Folks were also treated to the Strings of Heart Orchestra and Suzuki Strings.

The Young Artists Debut Orchestra is a non-profit organization committed to supporting underserved students through financial assistance and outreach.

JET 24’s Sean Lafferty served as emcee for the concert.