Young entrepreneur creates a tropical juice drink

One young entrepreneur’s juice drink is making its debut right here in Erie.

It all started with the support of her loved ones around her.

Cynthia Torrence, CEO of NIU juice tells us, “It started when I was seven years old and our church was having a fundraiser for their new buildings so I did a lemonade stand like any other kid and my pastor liked it so much he began to request it.”

Niu, from then on, became a business for the fifteen year old from Hermitage, Pennsylvania.

The product gives her the opportunity to connect with others around her, learn the aspects of a business and travel.