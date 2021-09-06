Young entrepreneur selling tie dye shirts at Farmers Markets around town

A young entrepreneur showed off his new products at the Farmers Market in Perry Square Sunday.

Louis Johnston is a young entrepreneur who started his own tie dying business.

The idea started when Johnston and his dad wanted to wear matching t-shirts and thought how fun it would be to create their own.

He started his business in May 2021 and has since created different designs to make his clothing stand out from other competitors.

Now, he’s selling his shirts to people at Farmers Markets. Prices range from $10-20.

“At first, selling at my mom and dads bands or at stuff like that. But then, we had been going to the farmers market for a long time, so then we decided that we were good enough to actually sell at the farmers market,” said Louis Rullo Johnston, entrepreneur.

This was Johnston’s third Farmers Market and he says he plans to continue to go to more.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists