Young Erie Philanthropists award $20,000 grant to Erie community

One organization is committed to keeping young talent in the Erie community.

On Thursday, the Young Erie Philanthropists awarded a $15,000 grant to Erie Arts and Culture.

The money will help them create a public mural that will be painted by local artists. $5,000 was awarded to he Youth Leadership Institute of Erie. The money will go towards their “Connected in 5” program.

“The Young Erie Philanthropists are committed to making grants that will make a profound impact on our youth, specifically to attract and retain our young talent in Erie.” said Kristi Bailey, member of the Young Erie Philanthropist Committee.

Bailey says they plan to have grants every year.

