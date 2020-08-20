Young Erie Philanthropists receives first ever mini-grant

The Young Erie Philanthropists received its first ever mini-grant.

The young leaders presented a $5,000 grant to the U.S. Committee for Refugees and Immigrants for the New Erie Mavericks Project.

The three organizations, Young Erie Professionals, the Erie Community Foundation and the Erie Regional Chamber and Growth Partnership all partnered together to create the Young Erie Philanthropists.

It’s a program aimed at educating and engaging young professionals. The New Erie Mavericks Project will focus on young entrepreneurs in the Micro-Enterprise Economic Development Program at the USCRI Erie field office.

“Bringing new business to Erie is very important to the Young Erie Professionals. In addition, we came together and really wanted to make an impact on the diversity and refugee community,” said Kristi Bailey, Chair, Young Erie Philanthropists Committee.

The project is also aimed to mentor, provide technical assistance and microloan financing to launch new businesses.