Young Erie residents speak out about the importance of voting this upcoming November

The question of the decade continues on how to get young voters to go out to register and vote?

Will George Floyd’s death motivate young voters? We spoke with a few millennial voters in order to find out.

The death of George Floyd has sparked an ongoing protest across the nation and even in our own Erie community.

Could the death of Floyd and the ongoing protests energize young voters towards this upcoming November election?

“I believe George Floyd’s death sparked a new generation of active voters. Right here in Erie Pennsylvania I’m seeing it happen right now,” said Aaron Horton, Erie Resident.

Aaron Horton comes from a family rooted in civil activism. Horton said that the protests serve the purpose of highlighting the ongoing issues African American communities and other communities of color continue to face racial injustice.

“His death kind of serves as a beacon to communities all over the place to kind of check their own immediate surroundings,” said Horton.

Other young voices said that the protests also spark uncomfortable conversations about racial division and politics.

“I really hope that we are the generation that takes that race to the finish line. It has been years and decades of people fighting for this,” said Victoria Purchase, Erie Resident.

Purchase also said that seeing and hearing more opinions on social media fuels the social movement.

“So when November elections come I know exactly what to look for in a candidate,” said Purchase.

Some people in Erie are taking action by reaching out to elected leaders in order to find out how to get young voters from the inner city to vote.

“I know it spoke to me although I’m already registered to vote. I’m still having conversations with my peers on the importance of making sure you get out to vote,” said Jenessa Williams, Erie Resident.

These three voices also said one similar thing about voting.

“We need programs that can actually educate our community,” said Horton.

Williams stated that she would love to to stress the importance of voter education.

“Please go out there and educate yourself and learn what you believe in,” said Purchase.