Young girl requesting Christmas Cards loses battle with cancer
A young girl's battle with cancer has come to an end. 10-year-old Oliviah Hall, who was battling terminal brain cancer, passed away on Saturday in Ashtabula, Ohio.
Her family informing supporters on their 'Team Oliviah' Facebook page where thousands of local people followed her journey and sent her positive thoughts and prayers.
She won the hearts of people in the Erie area by asking people to send her Christmas Cards.
More Stories
-
2018 is leaving behind 12 months of Erie headlines, gaining national…
-
Springboro residents say they want justice after their former…
-
For many folks, New Year's Eve is one of the biggest party nights of…