Young girl requesting Christmas Cards loses battle with cancer Video

A young girl's battle with cancer has come to an end. 10-year-old Oliviah Hall, who was battling terminal brain cancer, passed away on Saturday in Ashtabula, Ohio.

Her family informing supporters on their 'Team Oliviah' Facebook page where thousands of local people followed her journey and sent her positive thoughts and prayers.

She won the hearts of people in the Erie area by asking people to send her Christmas Cards.