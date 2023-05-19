Talented musicians took their audience on a tour of Erie Friday night without leaving Erie.

The Young Artists Debuted Orchestra known as “YADO” presented their spring concert “A Postcard from Italy.”

The performance was highlighted by the works of four renowned Italian composers.

Yado has provided music education locally for more than 15 years with students ranging in age from six to 21.

The organization works to make sure young people have access to classical music.

Sean Lafferty served as emcee for Friday night’s concert.