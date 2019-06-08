Young People’s Chorus of Erie holds send off party ahead of 3 state tour

The Young People’s Chorus of Erie is going on tour.

The choir held a send off party before embarking on their three state tour. The party was held in Reed Union Building on Penn State Behrend’s campus Friday night. The send off party is meant to send well wishes to the advanced choir before they hit the road. The choir will make stops in West Virginia, Ohio and Kentucky. During their tour, the group will attend clinics, as well as, perform at a concert in Louisville. Tonight’s party included a special guest, Mayor Joe Schember, who joined the choir for a song.

Young People’s Chorus of Erie will begin another season in August.