Young philanthropists give gifts to local refugee children

A group of young philanthropists are spreading holiday cheer by giving gifts to refugee children in the Erie community.

Through a program called “H.E.Y! Hear Erie’s Youth,” young leaders between the ages of 12 and 19 create projects to improve the quality of life for families in Erie.

The Erie Community Foundation created the program and a project called “12 Acts of Kindness.”

On Thursday, two members of the organization are giving gifts — including American games and toys — to refugee children in the Erie community.

One organizer says being the daughter of immigrants she understands the need for refugees to learn about American culture and to have presents during the holidays.

“I totally feel that by understanding the popular culture, these refugee children will be able to interact with American children better at the schools that they attend,” said Silvia Kang, member, Hear Erie’s Youth.



“These kids are the future adolescents of Erie and just like ‘H.E.Y!’ inspired Silvia and I to do this, we want to inspire those kids to make a positive difference in their community, whether that be Erie or someplace else,” said Markella Nacopoulos, member, Hear Erie’s Youth.

Click here for more information on the Erie Community Foundation program “H.E.Y! – Hear Erie’s Youth.”