Alania Adams and Ella Patterson, both 12, have been holding their lemonade stand since 2018, not including 2020, and have been giving to various non-profits.

In the past they’ve raised money with their stand for the Erie Zoo, the ANNA Shelter, Linked by Pink, and the Melia Michelle Edinfield Foundation, which for the final charity, helping to fund a clinical study with the $1,700 they raised.

“We just had the idea to start a lemonade stand and then it just came to us to donate to a place for a good cause. The first year we did it, we kept half. But starting the second year and on, we started donating all of it. It feels great. Yeah, really good,” Alaina and Ella said.

The girls hoped to raise over $2,000 for SafeNet through Sunday’s fundraiser