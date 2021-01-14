Young voters speaking out over recent events in Washington D.C.

Emotions continue to run high for both political parties following the latest impeachment vote.

In this past election, we learned about how critical younger voters here. Some of those voters are now speaking out, saying its time to learn from what is unfolding.

History is being made in the United States. President Donald Trump is impeached for a second time after chaos broke out at the U.S. Capitol last week.

“This is like my modern day 9/11. I don’t remember 9/11 at all, but this was something huge, like this was a huge event that happened last week and some people are taking it for granted. I think moving forward with Joe Biden’s administration, I hope bipartisanship can be a huge thing.” said Nick Brodfuehrer.

For one young Republican, she believes that all citizens should be able to stand for what they believe, even if its against others within their party.

“I am honestly in agreeance. I definitely feel that what has happened isn’t what we stand for as a Republican party and being able to push that to the side and saying this isn’t what we want and, moving forward, we want to see different leadership in the Republican Party. I think that’s important for Republicans to say and they shouldn’t be scared to say that.” said Shannon Gotham.

One question is how does the younger generation believe the county can move forward?

“You shouldn’t have a country that is either blue or red. It should be everyone’s country and we should work for the same things we all need, just general things.” Brodfuehrer said.

“Talking about what you think, talking about how you feel on certain issues, but also really listening on whether that person agrees with you or not. You can really learn a lot from even just hearing what someone has to say.” Gotham said.

The Senate trial for the impeachment could begin as soon as next week.