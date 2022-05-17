Supervisors and poll workers in the community are requesting that younger individuals become more involved in the election process.

Here is what these supervisors and poll workers are saying and how it is being reflected at precincts.

Poll workers are asking the younger community to step up and become involved at the polls and help the veteran workers that residents encounter every year.

Erie residents are greeted by familiar faces at the polls year after year by veteran poll workers that continue to serve the community during elections.

“They carry the knowledge throughout the years and the experience with them,” said Tonia Fernandez, Election Supervisor, Erie County Courthouse.

In 2020, the election office lost a majority of their seasoned poll workers due to the pandemic.

The staff is in pursuit of filling the vacant spots especially with individuals from the younger crowd.

“We’re always recruiting poll workers, new poll workers. We had a lot of call offs today so we scrambled to get some positions filled this morning, but we’re always looking for new inspiring poll workers,” said Fernandez.

While supervisors have seen a slight interest from younger individuals, it is not as much as they would like.

A member of the polling precinct at Joanna Connell School told us what made her decide to step up and help the veteran workers that return every year.

“The reason I did it was because I would see the people who are elderly or a little bit older and I thought to be a good citizen of our commonwealth this is something to do. I think it’s so important to be a good citizen of the state you live in and not just be a taxpayer,” said Mollie Mumau, Majority Inspector at Joanna Connell School.

For anyone interested in becoming a poll worker, precincts have a pink slip to fill out your information and begin your process.

“We have these little forms that they can fill out if they are interested so they’re right on that table,” said John Matts, Minority Inspector at Joanna Connell School.

The minority inspector said that the knowledge and experience that veteran poll workers carry every year benefits the new workers by helping them get through any obstacles they may encounter.