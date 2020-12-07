Youngsville community comes together to spread holiday cheer during Light Up Youngsville

The streets of Youngsville were all decked out with lights over the weekend.

The community of Youngsville came together to spread some holiday cheer from the safety of their cars Saturday night.

The community hosted the Light Up Youngsville event as a drive-thru theme with plenty of stops along the way, including a live nativity and carolers.

“The kids need a little Christmas, the adults need a little Christmas. It’s a good opportunity to get the kids out to see Santa and the lights, to get the elderly people out to safely see the lights and get some Christmas spirit,” said Judy Kuzminski, event chair.

Residents could also take part in a house decorating contest, with prizes given to the winners.