Your Final Ride gives bikers options in death

Your Final Ride is hosting their operations at this years Roar on the Shore. The business is said to be a bikers dream.

Instead of being taken to a cemetery in a hearse, you can now go in style on a motorcycle.

Director of Marketing, Dan Swackhammer said he and his brother created the business when Swackhammer thought his brother was going to pass from Cancer. Luckily, that never happened.

“Bikers would rather go out on a Harley than a Catholic hearse. As we stated, you’re going out the way you lived,” said Eric Biagini, General Manager of Your Final Ride.

The company is offering a special offer for men and women who die have passed in the line of Duty. They will provide these services for them.

Swackhammer said this is a way for them to give back to the community.