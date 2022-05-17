(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Pennsylvania voters hit the polls Tuesday for the 2022 Primary Election.

Election results so far show John Fetterman, the progressive Lieutenant Governor of Pennsylvania, has won the Democratic Party primary for U.S. Senate in Pennsylvania, the AP projects.

Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro is officially the Democratic nominee for Governor of Pennsylvania. Shapiro ran unopposed in the primary and will face the Republican nominee in the November 8 general election.

Acting Secretary of State Leigh M. Chapman is reporting the polls are now closed in all 66 counties, and says the midterm primary election in Pennsylvania was successful, with more than 646,000 mail-in ballots received.

“County and state election officials deserve a lot of credit for administering an election during an unprecedented redistricting cycle,” Chapman said. “I’m proud of them and every voter who cast a ballot in this election. We saw democracy in action today in Pennsylvania.”

“We also witnessed the continuing popularity of mail voting in the commonwealth,” Chapman noted.

The Department of State reports Pa. counties received about 900,000 mail ballot applications for the primary, nearly 800,000 applications for no-excuse mail-in ballots, and 100,000 applications for absentee ballots.

As of Tuesday morning, voters had returned nearly 70 percent of those mail ballots.

Also, Department of State staff answered more than 1,100 calls Tuesday from the commonwealth’s voter help line (1-877-VOTESPA).

Election Issues

Berks County and Lancaster County reported election issues during Tuesday’s Primary Election.

In Berks County, at least two dozen polling places were impacted by long lines as a result of problems with new electronic pollbooks. A court order extended voting in Berks County until 9 p.m.

In Lancaster County, county election officials were unable to scan about 22,000 mail ballots because of incorrect codes on the ballots. The county will duplicate those ballots by hand and then scan them over the next few days.

