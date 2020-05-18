35 Senate seats up for grabs; likely to be ‘winner-take-all’ scenario

With the Democratic presidential nomination all but decided, Democrats are shifting their attention to the Senate.

In the Senate, 35 seats are up for grabs, including 22 currently held by Republicans.

Experts say it’s likely to be a “winner-take-all” scenario this November. This, as states are reopening their economies with whoever wins the White House also taking the Senate.

“For the most part, my gosh, voters now it’s, you know, you’re on team red or you’re on team blue,” said Tom Bevan, president & co-founder, RealClearPolitics.

