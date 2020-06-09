49th Senate District Democratic candidate Julie Slomski declares victory over opponent Andre Horton

A candidate has declared victory in the 49th Senate District Democratic primary race.

Julie Slomski’s campaign team made the announcement this morning saying the decision comes as Slomski leads opponent Andre Horton of a nearly two to one margin.

As the candidate now looks to move forward to the November election, issues that she says will continue to be on her radar include health care and a high minimum wage.

“I’ve just heard people in every aspect from this pandemic being laid off and losing their health care, so just making sure it is truly accessible and affordable. I mean it’s a human right and finding a way to help our businesses recover from this pandemic and being able to move forward, it’s all about community unity. That’s what I want to focus on,” said Julie Slomski, D, candidate, 49th District PA Senate.

Slomski will face Republican incumbent Dan Laughlin in the general election.