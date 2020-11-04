Presidential Election update according to ABC News

According to ABC News, here are the states that have been called thus far in the Presidential Election as of 9:50 pm:

Joe Biden: New Mexico, Colorado, Illinois, Virginia, Maryland, Delaware, New Jersey, New York, Vermont, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Rhode Island.

Trump: Wyoming, North Dakota, South Dakota, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, Tennessee, Kentucky, Indiana, West Virginia, South Carolina.

As the states continue to come in with results we will continue to update you.

For more information and results, click here.