After five years of serving on the Erie County Council and more than 30 years working in county government, Mary Rennie is resigning from her 3rd District seat on the council.

She is also withdrawing from the 2023 General Election ballot and expressed her concern for the future of the county.

“I think it really has to do with the administration, to be honest with you. With Brenton Davis’ administration, and then the four members of council who in my opinion really should be paying more attention to their job and less attention to what the county executive wants. There’s no reason you can’t have both,” said Mary Rennie.

Rennie believes leaders can be true to the oath of office and still work constructively with others and added this was not the case with current county council members.

“Everyone’s entitled to their vote. Everyone on the council is certainly entitled to their opinion. No one faults them for that, but they should be able to participate. They should participate in discussion and debate and ask questions, and they should be able to explain their votes as well,” Rennie continued.

She said this dynamic led her to resign.

“There is no excuse for cutting people out of the conversation, and that does happen quite a bit unfortunately. There’s been a lot of times that we’ve had legislation come before us that’s very quick, very sudden and no public vetting,” Rennie went on to say.

Erie County Council Chairman, Brian Shank, said Rennie’s experience will be missed, and it may be difficult to find a knowledgeable replacement.

“We’re gonna lose a lot of institutional knowledge. She was a director of the library, she was really, really good with the numbers, and trust me, if the numbers from upstairs were off one iota, it was an issue and we appreciated that,” Shank said.