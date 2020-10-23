All Erie County voting precincts will be open on election day

With less than two weeks to go until the November 3rd election, the Erie County Clerk of Elections says all 149 voting precincts will be open on election day.

During the last election there was somewhat of a staffing issue. That is not the case this time around.

All CDC recommendations will be followed at each precinct. Doug Smith says voters that vote in person can expect somewhat of a wait.

“We’ve had a lot of people step forward and offer to work. They are still coming to us, as a matter of fact, that has been very heartening. We should have a full staff everywhere you go,” said Doug Smith, Clerk of Elections, Erie County.

The following polling locations have changed: