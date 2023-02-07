FILE – Voters cast their ballots at a polling station in Derry, N.H., on Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)

In Allegheny County, a special election is underway for three open seats, and the results of that election could sway the balance of power in the state House.

Up for grabs are Lieutenant Governor Austin Davis and U.S. Rep. Summer Lee’s former seats. The late state Rep. Tony Deluca was reelected after his death in October, putting that special election into motion for his seat.

Erie County Democratic Party Chairman Jim Wertz said the traditionally Democratic voting districts were likely to elect Democrats, but turnout could be an issue in the special election.

“The relationship that is established between the house and the Pennsylvania Senate, at the conclusion of these special elections is really going to be the relationship that matters at the end of the day,” said Jim Wertz, chairman, Erie County Democratic Party.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

“It’s important for our party to educate our electorate to the benefits of using a mail-in ballot and requesting one. And how we do that, and how well we do that, may determine these races,” said Tom Eddy, chairman, Erie County Republican Party.

Republican state Rep. Brad Roae did not respond to requests for comment.

The open seats are for the 32nd, 34th and 35th districts. Polls close at 8 p.m.