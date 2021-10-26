Apply for your mail-in ballot today; Tuesday night is deadline to apply

In this Oct. 13, 2020, photo, an envelope of a Pennsylvania official mail-in ballot for the 2020 general election in Marple Township, Pa. The Supreme Court will allow Pennsylvania to count ballots received up to three days after the election, rejecting a Republican plea. The justices divided 4-4 on Oct. 19, an outcome that upholds a state Supreme Court ruling that allowed election officials to receive and count ballots until Nov. 6, even if they don’t have a clear postmark. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

The deadline to apply for a mail-in ballot is here.

Registered voters can apply for a mail-in ballot until 5 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 26.

Pennsylvania voters can also vote early in person by mail ballot until 5 p.m. Oct. 26.

“Pennsylvanians still have time to apply online for a mail ballot or to apply in person at their county election office,” Secretary Degraffenreid said. “Voters who wish to vote by mail should submit their application as soon as possible to allow sufficient time for their ballot to be mailed to them and then returned to their county election office in time to be counted.”

Filling out your mail-in ballot:

Read the instructions carefully.

Fill out the ballot, being sure to follow instructions on how to mark selections. Seal the ballot in the inner secrecy envelope that indicates “Official Election Ballot.” Be careful not to make any stray marks on the envelope. Seal the secrecy envelope in the pre-addressed outer return envelope. Complete the voter’s declaration on the outer envelope by signing and writing the current date. For the ballot to be counted, it must be enclosed in both envelopes and the voter must sign and date the outer envelope.

Affix a postage stamp to the outer envelope before mailing.

Voted mail ballots must be received by the county boards of elections by 8 p.m. Nov. 2 — Election Day. Postmarks do not count.

Some counties have drop boxes or drop-off sites for mail ballots. Check your county’s website for information on locations.

Voters can check the status of their mail ballot at vote.pa.gov.

Registered voters always also have the option to vote in person on election day. Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 2nd. Find your polling place on vote.pa.gov.

Voters who received an absentee or mail-in ballot can vote in person on Election Day if they bring their mail ballot and the pre-addressed outer return envelope with them to be voided.

Voters who already voted by mail ballot are not eligible to vote in person on Election Day.

Voters who requested a mail ballot and did not receive it or do not have it to surrender can vote by provisional ballot at their polling place. The provisional ballot will be reviewed by the county board of elections after Election Day to determine whether it will be counted.

During the 2021 General Election, Pennsylvania voters will elect judges on the Pennsylvania Supreme Court, Superior Court, Commonwealth Court, county Common Pleas Courts and Philadelphia Municipal Court, as well as county, school board and local officials, such as mayors, city and borough council members, township commissioners and supervisors, magisterial district judges and precinct election officials.

“The important thing is to exercise your constitutional right to vote and let your voice be heard, no matter which voting method you use,” Secretary Degraffenreid said. “The results of municipal elections affect voters’ daily lives far into the future.”

For more information on voting in Pennsylvania call the Department of State’s toll-free hotline at 1-877-868-3772, visit vote.pa.gov or follow along on social media with the hashtag #ReadyToVotePA.

