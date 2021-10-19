Attorney General Josh Shapiro makes campaign appearance in Erie

Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro is in Erie to speak in front of supporters for his candidacy for Pennsylvania Governor.

We went over to Lavery Brewing Company for more on this appearance.

It is at Lavery Brewing Company where Josh Shapiro, the current Attorney General for Pennsylvania, will be campaigning for his candidacy for Pennsylvania Governor.

Shapiro is the only Democrat currently running for Pennsylvania Governor. Nine Republicans are also in the race as well.

When Shapiro announced the new on Twitter, he said:

“The stakes are too high to sit on the sidelines. It’s time we all get in the game and fight for our rights, our democracy, our commonwealth.”

Some of Shapiro’s supporters discussed what this event means to them.

