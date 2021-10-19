Attorney General Josh Shapiro makes campaign stop in Erie

Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro arrived in Erie as part of his campaign to be governor of Pennsylvania.

Shapiro announced the news of his running last week. Since then he has visited multiple places in PA making Erie the 18th county and final stop on his first tour.

Shapiro has been the Attorney General for Pennsylvania since 2017. He is now taking on another possible role of becoming the governor.

As part of the first campaign tour, Shapiro made his final stop in Erie at Lavery Brewing.

“The stakes are so high and the challenges are so immense and we need someone who is willing to take on the big fights and deliver real results for Pennsylvania, and that is something I have done my whole career,” said Josh Shapiro, PA Attorney General.

Supporters said that they have been waiting for this moment for a long time.

“I’ve been waiting for this for years. It’s the best unkept secret in the commonwealth. I think he is going to do a great job and put Pennsylvania on the map,” said Grant Filbeck, Shapiro Supporter.

“He’s exciting, he’s dynamic, and he really believes in Erie and it makes me feel good,” said Jerry Defazio, Shapiro Supporter.

Shapiro is the only Democratic candidate in the race for governor of Pennsylvania. He said that he is up for the challenge against the crowding field of Republican candidates.

“There will be clear differences between me and my Republican opponent. Clear differences in our vision for the direction we want to take Pennsylvanians. so when that race joins next year I’ll be ready,” said Shapiro.

Shapiro stated some of the important issues he will be working on if elected governor.

“I’m a governor who wants to cut taxes on businesses, close loop holes, and raise wages. If we do all of those things at the same time I think we can unleash the full potential of Pennsylvania and I’ve got a plan to do that,” said Shapiro.

Shapiro hopes he will win the vote in Erie since he has won the vote in Erie twice before in past elections.

He will travel to all 67 counties in PA by the end of the campaign.

The election that will decide the governor of Pennsylvania will be held on November 8th, 2022.

