Ballot counting completed at the Erie County Courthouse

Signed, sealed and delivered. Ballot counting is completed tonight at the Erie County Courthouse.

This comes one week after voters went to the polls on Election Day.

Here is the reaction from County Council as the counting is wrapping up.

It’s been one week since voters went to the polls. Erie County Board of Elections members told us that workers are cross checking provisional ballots to see if they’re valid or not.

It’s the final countdown as Erie County Board of Elections wraps up provisional ballots.

“I feel like we worked out a lot of the kinks in the primary. We did also have mail-in ballots in the primary. We saw what worked and what didn’t work,” said Kim Clear, Erie County Councilwoman.

Erie County Board of Elections tallies in votes from more than 86,000 residents and counted more than 48,000 mail-in ballots. The count now shows President Elect Joe Biden with 1424 more votes than President Donald Trump.

More than 2,500 mail-in ballots were found invalid for incorrect information.

“I physically walked one of our employees to the fishbowl to make sure no one would say he stopped or he filled out a ballot. We really made sure we dotted out I’s and crossed our T’s,” said Brian Shank, Erie County Councilman.

Election workers focused on provisional ballots to see which are valid and not on Tuesday.

Some council members said that this election was like no other and there were some challenges that came with it.

“The precanvassing, which does not allow us to begin any type of precanvass until 7 a.m. the morning of the election,” said Anderson.

Councilman Anderson hopes that the state can expand the precanvassing period to the Thursday before Election Day.

The unofficial tally will be sent to the state tonight. There’s still the possibility for a mandatory recount, but that will be instituted by November 12th.